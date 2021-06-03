We can’t run away from it: DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley in appeal to party over abortion services block

MLA voices most liberal abortion view ever heard in party

New deputy DUP leader Paula Bradley has gone further than any other member of her party has ever done in supporting a woman’s right to choose on abortion.

Ms Bradley has also urged the DUP to reconsider its block on other Stormont parties bringing a paper to the Executive in a bid to get abortion services rolled out here.

Her party has blocked attempts by both Sinn Fein and Health Minister Robin Swann to put the commissioning of abortion services on the agenda.

DUP leader Edwin Poots, and likely First Minister Paul Givan, are strongly against liberalising abortion provision in Northern Ireland. Other senior figures, including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Arlene Foster, have also expressed their opposition.

In an interview with UTV’s View From Stormont, the DUP deputy leader expressed empathy with women, facing “the most difficult decisions”, who were currently forced to travel outside Northern Ireland for abortions.

Ms Bradley – who last month abstained in a Stormont vote on banning gay conversion therapy – said that if she had been given the choice by her party, she would have voted in favour of the motion.

She said that she had been unable to be present for the vote because her father was in an accident-and-emergency department, but she had already agreed with the DUP that she would abstain.

“Given the choice, which I didn’t have, I would have walked down that lobby in support of the motion to ban gay conversion therapy,” she added.

Asked if the DUP should allow a paper on commissioning abortion services to go before the Executive, Ms Bradley said: “I think we do need to discuss this. I think it needs to be brought forward.

“We can’t run away from it. We can’t shy away from it. That discussion does need to take place because there are women there that are having to travel, that are being put under an awful lot more pressure because of decisions they have to make – the most difficult decisions in their life.

“So I think we have a responsibility to, at the very least, start talking about these issues.”

The DUP deputy leader said that she had found abortion “one of the most difficult issues to deal with” in her 10 years as an MLA.

“For me, as a female, I’ve always believed: ‘walk a mile in someone else’s shoes’. It’s not that easy when someone is under pressure, or whatever their circumstances might be,” she said.

“Do I agree with abortion at full-term? Absolutely, I don’t. Do I agree that if a baby is less than perfect that they should be aborted? No, I don’t.

“But the issues around fatal foetal abnormalities, and those conversations that took place a few years ago, I could absolutely see why a mum and a dad would feel that a termination was their only option.”

Ms Bradley said she did not see herself as “a counter-balance” to her party leader’s conservative views and she believed they would “complement each other”.

She described them as having “different opinions on a few things” but there was much on which they agreed and she believed they would work well together.

The DUP deputy leader said she wouldn’t be “sitting back in any way” but would be “coming forward and saying what I think on various issues”.

Asked about Mrs Foster’s views on misogyny in the DUP, Ms Bradley said she had never experienced it. She had been “encouraged and brought forward” in her time as a female representative from Peter Robinson’s leadership onwards.