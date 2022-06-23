‘Wear sunscreen’: Author Louise Kennedy appeals to others after sharing melanoma experience

Author Louise Kennedy has appealed to others to wear sunscreen after sharing her experiences of being diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

The Northern Irish writer (54), who grew up in Holywood, Co Down, is currently receiving immunotherapy but told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that after a trip to hospital, she was in a shop where "everyone in front of me seemed to be sunburnt".

"In the winter, even on a cloudy day like this, people ought to be wearing Factor 50," she said.

Ms Kennedy said she is naturally pale-skinned and was born with "a lot of moles on my body". "Regardless of that I had bad sunburn a few times as a child, I went on sunbeds a few times in my twenties, I went on foreign holidays where I got burnt, I lived in the Middle East where I didn't use sun protection."

She said: " I guess by the time I was in my forties I had good leathery looking skin, I didn't present as a pale person."

In 2019, there was one mole on her right shoulder blade that had changed appearance. "I went to the doctor with it," she said. "It was discovered that it had melanoma cells and they had leaked into the surrounding skin and also got under my skin and travelled into a lymph nodes."

She had surgery but then discovered last September cancer had returned "with a bit of a vengeance".

Her experiences led her to appeal on social media to her followers to always use sun protection after visiting shops near the hospital where she was being treated. "Everywhere I went to buy petrol or to buy tea... everyone in front of me seemed to be sunburnt."

The author of novel Trespasses and collection of short stories The End of the World is a Cul de Sac, Ms Kennedy was a chef before becoming a writer.