Western Health Trust slammed for £150,000 spend on private ambulances

Patients are being transferred to Altnagelvin from South West Acute Hospital

The Western Health Trust has spent £150,000 on transferring patients by private ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital since emergency surgery services were halted at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Emergency general surgery stopped “temporarily” at SWAH on December 18 last year because of a lack of consultant surgeons.

Since then, patients have been stabilised at SWAH in Co Fermanagh before being transferred by ambulance to alternative hospitals, including Altnagelvin in Londonderry, 58 miles away.

The spend on private ambulances was contained within a response to enquiries from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. One councillor noted that, at the current cost, the Western Trust “could employ four consultants for what they are going to spend over a year”.

The Western Trust’s chief executive Neil Guckian said it was estimated that approximately five patients per day would be affected by the suspension of emergency general surgery at the SWAH.

However, “information provided from December 5, 2022, to June 19, 2023, indicates an average of two patients per day were admitted to Altnagelvin for emergency general surgery treatment”.

He said the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has three emergency ambulances based in Enniskillen and has attempted to provide two additional ambulances per day.

These are covered on overtime and are therefore ad hoc provision. The Trust also provides private ambulance cover between 8am and 12 midnight.

Mr Guckian said between December 5, 2022 and May 7, 2023, “a total of 156 patients received a private ambulance transfer, with a total cost of £149,682”.

Asked about consultant surgeon appointments, he said: “Interviews took place on March 10, with two candidates being successful and offered positions. The candidates have indicated that they will accept the posts, but have requested a deferred start date to enable them to complete a fellowship programme.

“This will mean they will be unable to start work until August 2024, at the earliest.

“While based in Altnagelvin, they will be required to work at hospitals across the Trust.

“This will provide further opportunity to reach across the Trust as we move to maximise capacity and capability at Omagh Day Procedure Centre and the SWAH Overnight Elective Stay Centre.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Diana Armstrong noted the figures did not include private car users taking patients to Altnagelvin.

In respect of the two consultant surgeon appointments, she said: “We’re being told the candidates have indicated they will accept the posts, but have requested a deferral until August, 2024.

“Is an indication sufficient to give us an assurance that these positions will be filled, and will they be in the SWAH?”

On the issue of patients being moved from the SWAH to Altnagelvin, Sinn Fein councillor Sheamus Greene noted patients “had to wait twice in A&E, contrary to promises made, because there were no beds”.

He added: “I find that extremely disappointing. Once again, broken promises. I did note they [the Western Trust] were trying to open up beds, but just how much planning went into this when it could fall so quickly?

“I’d like to see reassurances that will not happen again.”

Concluding the discussion, Sinn Fein councillor John Feely said: “I want to highlight how the Trust has spent £150,000 on private ambulances in five months.

“The average consultant surgeon salary is £108,000 per year. It just beggars belief that the Trust has let themselves get into such a scenario that they can give private companies £150,000, when you could employ four consultants for what they are going to spend over a year. It’s crazy.”