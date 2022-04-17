Western Health Trust warn South West Acute Hospital ‘extremely busy’ on Easter Sunday

The South West Acute Hospital in Fermanagh has warned it is “extremely busy” on Easter Sunday, as dozens of people await admission for treatment in the emergency department.

The Western health and Social Care Trust issued the warning as they appealed for people to use the phone first system if it is appropriate for their condition and symptoms.

They wrote on social media: “South West Acute Hospital is extremely busy today

“38 people in ED | 26 awaiting admission

“For urgent cases Phone First | 0300 020 6000.

“For life-threatening, medical or mental health emergency, call 999 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department.”

Hospitals across Northern Ireland continue to remain under pressure as a result of Covid-19 and staff absences.

On Saturday, the Trust issued a social media message encouraging people to visit the Minor Injuries Unit at Omagh Hospital instead of attending accident and emergency if it was possible.