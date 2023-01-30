Western Trust emergency departments under ‘extreme pressure’ after busy weekend

The emergency department at Altnagelvin is one of those affected.

Two hospital emergency departments (EDs) in the Western Trust area are said to be under “extreme pressure” following a busy weekend.

At Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry 101 people are waiting in the ED and 45 are awaiting admission.

While at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen 57 are awaiting and 25 awaiting admission.

The Western Trust tweeted: “Our #AltnagelvinED and #SWAHED are under extreme pressure this Monday afternoon as we come out of what has been another very busy weekend.”

It comes after a Department of Health (DoH) report last week which showed that during December patients at Altnagelvin Hospital had the longest median time spent in ED from arrival to admission at 19 hours 58 minutes.

DoH published statistics on the time spent in emergency care departments (ED) here during the final quarter of 2022.

The report showed that patients in Northern Ireland hospitals are having to wait over three hours longer before being admitted to hospital compared to a year previously.

Responding to the findings of that report, Dr Paul Kerr, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Northern Ireland, said the data showed the scale of this health crisis in Northern Ireland.

"The majority of patients in December 2022, three-in-five, faced waits of four-hours or more, and nearly one-in-five patients faced waits of 12 hours or more. It is devastating,” he said.

"Staff are pushed to their very limit delivering care for their patients in these extremely challenging conditions, while patients are anxious and worried.

“Staff cannot continue to work through adrenaline and goodwill to prop up a broken and failing system.

"This is the worst crisis we’ve ever had, and you can see that in the figures published today.”