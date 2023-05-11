Western Trust hospital Emergency Departments struggling under extreme pressure

Two emergency departments within the Western Trust area have warned they are under extreme pressure.

It means the most critically ill patients will be prioritised at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry and South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen.

The trust has taken to social media to warn members of the public that both sites “remain extremely busy”.

More than 80 patients are waiting to be seen in the ED at Altnagelvin with 47 patients awaiting admission.

Staff have been dealing with 186 attendances in the past 24 hours amid a 104% bed occupancy.

Meanwhile 41 patients are filling up the waiting room at SWAH’s ED with 21 awaiting admission.

Medics there are dealing with 115 attendances in past 24 hours bed occupancy reaches 110%.