Western Trust to reinstate early medical abortion service after year-long suspension due to staff shortages

The Western Trust is preparing to re-commence early medical abortion (EMA) services after pausing the facility over a year ago due to staff resourcing issues.

From April 1, 2022, the service has been available to anyone in the Western Trust area via neighbouring health and social care Trusts.

Patients wishing to avail of information on available services were signposted via the Trust website and referred to either the Northern Trust or the Southern Trust depending on their postcode.

But the service will now be reinstated in the Western Trust as early as July, it’s believed.

A Western Trust spokesperson said: “The Trust is currently working to recommence the early medical abortion clinic within the next number of months in accordance with the Abortion (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2020 and have recruited to a number of vacancies to support the service going forward.

“We apologise that this service has not been in place within the Western Trust for the past year.

“The Trust continues to work collaboratively with the necessary stakeholders to get this service in place with the appropriate support as soon as possible.”

The Trust suspended its EMA service in April 2021 because of staff shortages.

It previously said that staff recruitment is necessary before an abortion service can be reinstated.

On October 22, 2019, abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland but services have not yet been commissioned.

Following the change in the law an interim early medical abortion service was established in April 2020.

Informing Choices NI said this is available in the first nine weeks and six days of pregnancy – dated from the first day of your last period.

Accessing the abortion pill in the first ten weeks of pregnancy will involve attending a local Health and Social Care (HSC) clinic.

This service is currently being provided in the Belfast, Northern, South Eastern and Southern HSC Trusts.

A paper was previously published by Ulster University academic, Dr Fiona Bloomer, which examined medical, nursing and midwifery staff working in the obstetrics and gynaecology.

It showed that out of over 300 respondents, 60% of NI healthcare professionals working in the field were willing to provide or lead medical abortion services.

The findings demonstrated widespread support for decriminalisation of abortion up until 24 weeks gestation.

The majority of clinicians stated they were willing to provide abortions in certain circumstances.

Despite regional variation in this, the results show that there are sufficient numbers of clinicians to provide a service within each Health and Social Care Trust.

The Western Trust had the highest percentage of medical professionals willing to participate in medical and surgical abortions – 65 per cent and 54 per cent respectively.