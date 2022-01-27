What will Daisy Hill surgery plans mean for patients?

As news emerges of plans to remove emergency general surgery from Daisy Hill, the Southern Trust explains what it will mean for the public and the future of the hospital’s emergency department.

Q: What will happen to patients who need emergency surgery?

A: Patients who attend Daisy Hill Hospital’s emergency department (ED) who require admission for emergency surgical treatment – around five to six people a day - will be transferred to Craigavon Hospital for ongoing care during this time.

There will be 24/7 anaesthetic and surgical cover for both Daisy Hill and Craigavon.

Arrangements will be made on site for any patients in extreme circumstances who are considered unfit for transfer from Daisy Hill.

Q: What will happen to surgical patients, for example, who have a road traffic accident or need an ambulance?

A: 999 should be called in the usual way. The operator will assess the situation and dispatch an ambulance or air ambulance as usual and work through the Northern Ireland Trauma Network, if appropriate, to agree the most suitable hospital.

This could be Daisy Hill, Craigavon or the Royal Victoria Hospital, for example.

Q: What surgery will continue at Daisy Hill Hospital?

A: Elective surgery will continue from Daisy Hill, Craigavon Area and South Tyrone hospitals. It is hoped the trust’s longer-term plans will enable it to enhance surgical capacity across sites to address the growing waiting times for many patients.

Q: What will happen to the Daisy Hill surgical nursing workforce?

A: The surgical nursing workforce will have the option to remain in their designated wards at Daisy Hill to cover continued elective surgery and care of acute medical patients.

New surgical models including assessment and ambulatory services will present further opportunities for surgical nurses across the trust.

Q: What does this mean for junior/trainee surgical doctors?

A: The trust will continue to support the same number of trainee surgical doctors who will rotate across Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals for a range of emergency, elective and outpatient experience.

Q: What does this mean for Daisy Hill Hospital ED?

A: Daisy Hill Hospital’s ED team looks after well over 4,000 patients every month with a wide range of conditions across a many specialties.

The team will continue to assess surgical patients who they will refer for other appropriate treatment, or transfer to Craigavon if required.

Daisy Hill ED remains absolutely essential in meeting the unscheduled care needs of the local population.

The Phone First system remains in place for anyone with less urgent symptoms and can be contacted by ringing 0300 123 3111.

Q: What does this mean for the rest of the hospital?

A: Daisy Hill Hospital is a very busy and essential part of the Southern Trust acute hospital network.

Along with Craigavon, it has a very vibrant range of acute specialist services, including general medicine, surgical, renal, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology which are needed to serve the trust’s population of approximately 383,541 people.

The trust wants to develop and enhance its surgical service to offer the same safety, quality and care for all patients attending Daisy Hill, Craigavon or South Tyrone hospitals.