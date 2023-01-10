Whiteabbey Nightingale rehabilitation unit to close

A Nightingale Enhanced Therapies and Rehabilitation Unit on the Whiteabbey Hospital site is to be wound down.

It was first commissioned in November 2020 to help deal with Covid pressures, but has since become a successful general fractures and rehabilitation facility.

No funding source has been identified for the unit and so it is to begin winding down before its final closure in March 2023.

In a statement, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) said, “The NHSCT was honoured to host this regional service which was commissioned and funded by the DoH and we are proud of the outcomes achieved for the patients who availed of this service.”

It also said there was evidence of strong outcomes and average stay of under 14 days at the facility.

“Staff and their representatives will be met with under the Trust’s Management of Change process to consider alternative employment either on the Whiteabbey Hospital site or elsewhere within the Trust,” they added.

“Community beds are a vital part of our patient journey in that they afford the opportunity for patients to avail of a period of assessment or rehabilitation in bed-based facilities to maximise their personal abilities, often following a period of acute hospitalisation.

“Over the past few months we have been working up a long-term community bed model and we plan to go out to formal public consultation on this model early in the next financial year.

"We are committed to maintaining inpatient rehabilitation on the Whiteabbey site, and this will form part of the overarching community bed model.”