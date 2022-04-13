Woman with dislocated knee lying on country road ‘waited hours’ for ambulance

A Co Down woman spent hours lying on a country road with a dislocated knee as she waited for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

The woman, who was injured as she got out of her car at around 10pm last Thursday, spent almost two hours in agony while neighbours directed passing traffic to drive around her.

In the end, they were forced to lift her without any pain relief and transport her to hospital after they were told she faced at least another three-hour wait before paramedics would be able to attend.

The case has come to light as the Police Ombudsman said it is examining the involvement of response officers who attended a call to Newry at the weekend where a young woman died while waiting for an ambulance.

It is becoming increasingly common for police to attend medical emergencies when paramedics are delayed due to the ongoing pressures facing the health service.

Jody Keenan (39) died in the early hours of Sunday morning after falling seriously ill while on a night out with friends in Newry.

A separate investigation has been launched by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service after it emerged her distraught mum had to administer first aid to her while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

There were no ambulance crews immediately available in the area at the time and the first crew to arrive at the scene — 48 minutes after the first 999 call was made — had to travel from Belfast.

The neighbour of the woman who fell last Thursday night said: “I rang for an ambulance and they said they couldn’t even estimate how long we would be waiting.

“We rang back after an hour and they asked us if we could get her off the road, but we just couldn’t.

“She was in so much pain she was crying and we aren’t medically trained.

“We were worried we would cause more damage.

“We rang back a third time and were told it would be at least another three hours as there were another six or seven people in front of her, so someone went up to another house where a nurse lived and they got her up out of bed.

“She came down and was able to help us get her off the road and lying down in the car.

“It was so upsetting for everyone and terrible that people in so much pain are being left to wait for help. She was very brave, we had blankets around her to try to keep her warm, but it was really awful.”

The Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

It has previously apologised for the delays being endured by patients, describing the difficulties it is facing to meet demand as its reduced workforce spends increasing amounts of time waiting to hand over patients to emergency department staff.

This ties up crews for extensive periods and it has become increasingly common for paramedics to only be able to respond to one call in each 12-hour shift.