Women from GB ‘travelling to NI for abortion care due to fear of prosecution’

A Labour peer has claimed that women and girls in Great Britain are turning to Northern Ireland for abortion care because the laws are more lenient.

Baroness Thornton made the comments during a debate in the House of Lords yesterday.

She spoke out after a mother-of-three was jailed in England earlier this week for inducing an abortion outside the legal limit .

Carla Foster (44) used the Government’s “pill by post” scheme, which allows for pregnancies up to 10 weeks to be terminated, to induce an abortion in May 2020.

A hearing at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court was told that she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant at the time.

She was charged under Section 58 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 for administering drugs or using instruments to procure an abortion.

When abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019, Sections 58 and 59 of this act were repealed, but they remain on the statute books in Great Britain.

Under Section 58, a woman is guilty of an offence if she unlawfully procures a miscarriage.

Under Section 59, anyone who supplies drugs or instruments to be unlawfully used to procure abortion is guilty of an offence.

Baroness Thornton, the shadow spokesperson for equality and women’s issues in the Lords, told peers: “One of the effects of the changes in Northern Ireland is that, since 2019, evidence suggests that there’s been an increase of 25% in referrals.

“But many of them are [made] from other parts of the United Kingdom, not Northern Ireland, [by] women and girls, particularly those in bad relationships, or young girls who are unsure of time limits and anxious about being investigated by the police and even prosecuted.

“This suggests that the issue to be addressed here is ensuring a right to abortion advice and lawful treatment.”

During the debate, a leading women’s health advocate told peers the fear of abortion criminalisation was having a “chilling” effect on doctors becoming involved in that area of healthcare.

Baroness Blackstone, from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “Professionals must be able to provide abortion care without the threat of criminal sanctions which don’t apply to any other healthcare professionals.

“Increasing the role of qualified nurses and midwives is extremely important, [as is] removing the chilling effect caused by criminal law intervention that means many doctors fear getting involved in abortion care due to the threat of criminalisation.”

The Advocate General for Scotland, Lord Stewart of Dirleton responded that the Royal College “no doubt” spread correct information to members about their standing in law in relation to abortion.

While abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019, it was not until December of last year that Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris instructed Stormont’s Department of Health to formally commission abortion services.

“The Government is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring women of Northern Ireland have access to safe, high-quality and local abortion services,” Mr Heaton-Harris said at the time.

“As Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, my officials at the Northern Ireland Office and I will continue to work with the Department of Health and healthcare professionals to ensure a range of abortion services become readily available across all health and social care trusts in the coming months.”