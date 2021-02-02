Women in Northern Ireland drinking more than ever as GP warns of rise in deaths

Latest figures show deaths due to alcohol-specific causes are the highest on record.

More men die as a direct result of alcohol but the number of women dying was also at an all-time high in 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A leading GP has expressed concerns at the rise in the number of women dying in Northern Ireland as a result of alcohol.

The latest figures from statistics agency Nisra show that deaths from alcohol-specific causes reached an all-time high in 2019.

Of 15,758 registered deaths in Northern Ireland during that year, 336 were due to drink.

The alcohol-specific mortality rate for men increased from 21.2 per 100,000 in 2018 to 22.5. And for women the equivalent rate rose from 9.2 per 100,000 to 13.1.

In 2019, 210 (62.5%) deaths from alcohol were men and 126 (37.5%) were women.

Addiction NI chairman Dr George O'Neill said the number of women dying was a "significant increase".

"We've found that there's this large number of females who are quietly drinking at home and presenting with problems as a result. It could be a fall or injuries at the emergency department or being referred to the liver clinics when they have presented with liver damage," the west Belfast GP explained.

"This is really from the over-50s on and a lot of it is associated with bereavements, unemployment, redundancy, social isolation and the easy availability of alcohol."

Recorded deaths from alcohol have increased by over a third (34.9%) from the 249 recorded 10 years ago and by 18.3% on the 2018 total of 284.

Alcohol-specific deaths are defined as deaths resulting from health conditions that are a direct consequence of alcohol misuse and account for about 2% of all deaths registered each year in Northern Ireland.

The majority of those who died with alcohol-specific underlying causes each year since 2009 have been in the 45-54 and 55-64 age groups, together accounting for between 59.2% and 68.5% of all deaths from alcohol each year.

The proportion of those who died from alcohol-specific causes that are aged 55-64 has also increased.

In 2019 this age group accounted for over a third of deaths (35.4%), while those aged 45-54 accounted for 27.1% of the total.

Over the past five years (2015 to 2019), there are also notably higher numbers of alcohol-specific deaths in areas of higher deprivation across Northern Ireland.

The most deprived areas have a rate of 30.3 deaths per 100,000 population which is over three times higher than that in the least deprived areas (8.3 deaths per 100,000).

Dr O'Neill said he believed the majority of issues were being caused by people drinking in the home. He pointed to the success of minimum unit pricing on alcohol in Scotland as one possible solution.

"It does appear to work and it's one thing we could do, we also need to focus on educating our younger people about the dangers of alcohol," he added.

"We need to try and get away from this idea that alcohol is so ingrained in everything we do. We need cultural changes. You have alcohol when you're born, alcohol when you're married, a birthday, when you die. A lot of our social activities revolve around the consumption of alcohol."

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "These figures serve as a stark reminder of the real harm that alcohol can cause bringing heartbreaking consequences for individuals, families and communities right across Northern Ireland."