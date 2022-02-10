Work on suicide barriers at Belfast bridges to begin this summer, says Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

Move welcomed as it’s revealed 168 NI people took their own lives in 2020

Work on suicide prevention infrastructure on bridges in Belfast is set to being this summer.

One MLA, however, has said families of those impacted by suicide have already waited long enough for safety measures to be put in place.

Plans for such infrastructure have been mooted for years and will be installed at two pilot sites in the city — Divis and Clifton Street bridges.

Such measures could include high barriers on the sides of bridges to prevent people from climbing over.

Last year, shocking statistics showed that the rate of lives lost to suicides in Northern Ireland increased by more than 30% over a four-year period.

Official figures from 2020 — the most recent year available — show that a total of 168 people took their own lives. This is up from 149 in 2016. Provisional figures for 2021 show a total of 71 deaths by suicide between January and March.

Research for the Assembly last year also found that the suicide rate is around three times higher (70%) in deprived areas. North Belfast has the worst provision of mental health services in Northern Ireland and the highest mental health and suicide rates.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was recently asked for an update on when suicide prevention infrastructure will be installed on the Westlink and motorway bridges.

“My department has completed initial design work for suicide prevention barriers for the pilot sites at Divis and Clifton Street bridges,” she replied.

“Through its consultant partner my department is currently commissioning test panels. Once this has been completed and assessed, the current schedule is that installation works will commence in early summer 2022.

“Interim measures at both bridges are also planned. These comprise street lighting improvements and consideration of signage to discourage inappropriate use of the bridges.”

Sinn Fein MLA for North Belfast Caral Ni Chuilin, who has been calling for the measures to be put in place for years, welcomed the news.

“Last week I raised this important issue with the Infrastructure Minister and asked her to consider installing these barriers at other bridges as well,” she said.

“These bridges have been the site of so many tragedies in recent years and while these preventative measures are welcome we must continue working to deliver proper mental health support and services for people.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said families “have waited long enough” for suicide prevention infrastructure to be installed on motorway bridges.

“Over the last number of years, I have spoken with families who have lost loved ones and they feel that the installation of extra barriers at these locations might actually save lives,” he said.

“Obviously, we need increased long-term investment in mental health to equip our health service to quickly deal with those experiencing trauma, anxiety and/or depression. But it would seem this measure of installing infrastructure could potentially stop some people from taking their own lives when they are at their lowest and it beggar’s belief why it is not already in place.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen added: “I welcome any intervention that further protects those who are at their most vulnerable. Such actions are important but need to be considered as a small part of the wider suicide prevention strategy. Increased funding for essential prevention services, awareness and more opportunities for those in the community to access training and support on suicide prevention are also vital.”

Last June, Health Minister Robin Swann published a new 10-year mental health strategy, consisting of 35 actions across three themes: promoting mental wellbeing resilience and good mental health across society; providing the right support at the right time; and new ways of working. A funding plan identified the need for £1.2bn in investment over the next decade to fully implement the strategy.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 084 5790 9090, or Lifeline 0808 808 8000