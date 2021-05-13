Work with us on alcohol cost, Taoiseach urges MLAs

The Taoiseach has appealed to Northern Ireland to join the Republic in introducing minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol.

Micheal Martin’s plea came after an Irish government backbencher told him that making lower-market alcohol more expensive from next January would lead to “droves” heading across the border to bulk-buy.

“This legislation is right, but at the wrong time. If it is to be successful, it has to be introduced at the same time on both sides (of the border),” said Fine Gael’s Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick.

“We’re seven months out from the introduction of MUP next January, and I would appeal to the Northern Ireland Executive, to all political parties in the North, and to anyone with influence on the parties, to support a measure like this within Northern Ireland so that we would have complete alignment.”

There were previous discussions between the two departments of health, he said, “and the indications were from the Executive were that they were not looking at this at all until 2023”.

In contrast, there has been all-party agreement in the Dail as far back as 2018.

Mr Martin said the obvious reason for the move was that the below-cost selling of alcohol was harming children and young people in particular.

“Some of the figures are quite horrendous. Ireland has the highest level, for example, of adolescent binge-drinking in the world, at 61% for females and 58.8% for males, according to a global study on adolescent health published in The Lancet in March 2019,” he said.

“The cost of alcohol-related discharges from hospital in 2012 was €1.5bn.

"The estimated cost of alcohol-related absenteeism from work was €41m in 2013.

"One in seven workers suffered problems due to others’ drinking in 2015, including one in 20 workers who reported having to work extra hours due to co-workers’ drinking.

“It’s estimated now that the number of hospitalisations wholly attributed to alcohol has risen by 94% between 1995 and 2018, going up from 9,420 to 18,348.”

From 2008 to 2017 there were 10,000 alcohol-related deaths. The South’s Heath Research Board believes this to be an underestimate, Mr Martin said. He added alcohol was also killing people through cancer.