World Cancer Day: NI woman opens up about shock diagnosis aged 21

Amy Curran hopes her story will help others identify the warning signs and get treatment

Young people are “worryingly” unaware of the five common cancer warning signs, it has been claimed.

The stark message comes after one woman received a shock diagnosis, having initially mistaken her symptoms for a chest infection.

Amy Curran, from Downpatrick, is now urging others to get clued up ahead of World Cancer Day.

The 21-year-old, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2020, said young people should check themselves regularly and visit their GP if they have concerns, as part of a Teenage Cancer Trust campaign.

“I was having symptoms for well over a year before I was diagnosed,” said Amy.

“I kept going to the doctors and A&E with chest pains and they thought I had a chest or kidney infection.

“They also diagnosed me with anemia as I was tired and weak, so they gave me iron tablets. My mum kept saying it wasn’t like me to have no energy.”

Brave: Amy Curran before her treatment

Amy told how she lost “a lot of weight” going from “a size 12 to a 10/8 within a month”.

“Even people who didn’t normally comment on my weight, like my grandparents, mentioned I had lost weight,” she recalled.

“Shortly afterwards, in October 2020, a girl at work spotted the lump in my neck.”

Amy added: “If you have any doubts or are experiencing symptoms, trust your instinct and don’t be afraid to voice your concerns, even if it means getting a second opinion.”

Amy is one of a series of young people speaking out about their experiences to raise awareness and help others.

Research from Teenage Cancer Trust — the charity which supported Amy through her ordeal — has found awareness of the five main warning signs of cancer to be “concerningly low” among those aged 18-24, with seven in 10 not being able to identify them correctly.

It said that only one — lumps, bumps and swellings — could be identified correctly by the majority of respondents in that age group.

The other four warning signs were less recognised, not only this age group, but by the general UK adult population too.

The findings showed that 43% didn’t know that unexplained tiredness could be an indicator of cancer in young people, rising to 63% among 18-24-year-olds.

Some 44% were unable to correctly identify persistent pain as a potential sign, rising to 62% among 18-24-year-olds; while 37% were unaware significant weight change can signal a warning, increasing to an alarming 60% among 18-24-year-olds.

Meanwhile, 31% didn’t understand that mole changes could pose cause for alarm, rising to 55% among those aged 18-24.

The research found that seven in 10 of 18-24-year-olds surveyed were able to correctly identify lumps, bumps and swellings as one of the five common warning signs, with six in 10 stating that if they found a lump in their neck that hadn’t gone away after a few weeks they would book an appointment with their GP.

Louise Soanes, chief nurse at Teenage Cancer Trust, said a chronic lack of understanding when it comes to cancer warning signs means the disease can take longer to diagnose and subsequently treat.

“Cancer is far less likely to affect young people than older adults — but when it does it can have a devastating impact, so being able to spot potential warning signs that could lead to an earlier diagnosis really can make a difference,” she said.

“Unfortunately, our research suggests that there is concerningly low awareness of the most common warning signs of cancer in the 18-24 age range, and this could be one of the reasons it takes longer for young people to be diagnosed with cancer than older adults. But because cancer in younger age groups is considered rare, it could also be that GPs and other healthcare professionals are less likely to suspect cancer and refer young people with symptoms on for further investigation.”

Ms Soanes advised young people to “listen to their bodies” and “seek medical help if you feel that something isn’t right”.

“It probably isn’t cancer, but it’s always best to check, so book an appointment with your GP to discuss your concerns,” she said. “If you don’t feel like you’re getting the answers you need keep going back, because if a patient consistently presents with concerns, healthcare professionals should listen.”

For more information, visit www.teenagecancertrust.org/signs and get clued up on the warning signs.