Youth charter lists mental health issues that need Stormont action

One in eight young people in Northern Ireland are showing signs of depression and anxiety, a charity said.

Over 1,700 of those most affected have now published a youth-led charter calling on Stormont ministers to take action.

Most of those involved in the charter, produced by the National Children’s Bureau in Northern Ireland (NCB NI) to coincide with Children’s Mental Health Week, have had direct experience of the challenges facing young people in assessing mental help support.

And as young people start to take matters into their own hands they are calling for an urgent improvement in services, an improvement on long waiting times for appointments with specialists, work on removing the stigma attached to mental health issues, and an end to the crippling costs of getting help.

The call directly from young people comes as Stormont is in consultation on how best to turn around the mental health crisis facing Northern Ireland’s young people, who experience common mood disorders such as anxiety and depression at 25% higher levels than those in the other UK nations.

The crisis has only deepened with school closures and lockdown restrictions.

Celine McStravick, director of NCB NI, said she is hoping service providers come on board and join their call.

“We know that having high-quality specialist services to turn to can help young people navigate a mental health crisis,” she said.

“But all too often they face barriers to support that mean in reality they have to cope alone.

“This charter, which chimes with the views of young people across the UK, provides a checklist for services providers and policymakers to make sure the mental health support they offer is sufficient to meet the needs of the young people who rely on them.

“We urgently need decision-makers to adopt these principles to avert the mental health crisis facing young people.”

Published as part of the UK-wide Our Minds, Our Future programme, the charter sets out five basic principles for effective mental health services.

It demands that services should be affordable and not include hidden costs, and that waiting times must be short to prevent problems from escalating. Currently some young people are waiting several months before they can be seen. Official ministerial targets state no child should wait longer than nine weeks for an appointment.

It also asks that services should not discriminate or judge young people whatever their backgrounds and for support to take place in safe and welcoming spaces that build trust between specialists and young people.

And it wants to see an education system that gives young people the skills and strategies they need to help themselves.

The publication is the first stage of a five-year National Lottery-funded project to empower young people to shape mental health services as the UK begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adding to the growing pressure from young people for action on mental health, The Secondary Students’ Union NI will host its first live event next week.

The union will be launching a report into mental health issues faced by students on February 9 and is inviting pupils to join guests including mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill and several MLAs on their Facebook page to debate the issues at 4pm.