High Court gives green light to Ulster Bank parent company transfer

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court, the matter was adjourned until later this month. (stock picture)

The transfer of Ulster Bank’s business to parent company NatWest has been approved by Belfast’s High Court.

A judge gave permission for the scheme after confirming all legal requirements were met and identifying no adverse impact on the few objectors.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice McFarland said: "I will therefore sanction the transfer scheme."

Ulster Bank made the court application in advance of the planned May 3 switchover date.

The transfer of the Northern Ireland business to NatWest is aimed at simplifying structures.

Customers will not see any changes to services, with Ulster Bank’s branding and branch network being maintained.

As part of the legal process under the Financial Services and Markets Act, notices were published in UK newspapers, as well as the London, Edinburgh and Belfast Gazettes.

Ruling on the application, the judge set out Ulster Bank’s history, from its beginnings in the early 19th Century to its current position within the NatWest Group.

Eight objections to the transfer scheme were put forward.

Only two of those who expressed opposition are understood to be customers of the bank The other six were customers of Ulster Bank Ireland, a related company in the Republic.

One of the objections involved a customer taking legal action against Ulster Bank Ltd.

But Mr Justice McFarland pointed out that the claim will continue and could, if successful, be enforced against NatWest.

"The transfer of any potential liability pursuant to the litigation from the transferor (with gross assets of £11.2 billion and net assets of £500 million) to the transferee (with gross assets of £311 billion and net assets of £18 billion) could be seen as a positive outcome, and in no way adverse to this objector’s interests," he said.

Publicity about the planned move and court proceedings were undertaken in accordance with the statutory requirements, the judge held.

"I am satisfied that the people impacted by the transfer — customers, employees and interested third parties — have been properly advised and in terms which are readily understandable," he said.

Describing the formal objections very small in number, he added: "This has to be seen in the context of a bank which has in excess of 600,000 customers.

"Despite their expressed concerns, none of the objectors will be adversely affected by the transfer scheme."