Homes evacuated as police examine ‘suspicious object’ in Newtownards

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police and ATO are at the scene of an ongoing security alert in Newtownards.

The alert is focusing on a suspicious object in the Circular Road and Weavers Grange area of the town.

A number of cordons have been put in place as ATO work at the scene.

In a statement a police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert at Circular Road, Newtownards.

“A number of homes have been evacuated, while police examine a suspicious object.

“A number of road closures and cordons are currently in place, and motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”