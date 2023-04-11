Homes evacuated as police examine ‘suspicious object’ in Newtownards

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) © Kevin Scott

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) © Kevin Scott

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) © Kevin Scott

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) © Kevin Scott

thumbnail: Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
Kevin ScottFast News

Police and ATO are at the scene of an ongoing security alert in Newtownards.

The alert is focusing on a suspicious object in the Circular Road and Weavers Grange area of the town.

A number of cordons have been put in place as ATO work at the scene.

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 10th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) © Kevin Scott

In a statement a police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert at Circular Road, Newtownards.

“A number of homes have been evacuated, while police examine a suspicious object.

“A number of road closures and cordons are currently in place, and motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”