Homes evacuated as police examine ‘suspicious object’ in Newtownards
Kevin ScottFast News
Police and ATO are at the scene of an ongoing security alert in Newtownards.
The alert is focusing on a suspicious object in the Circular Road and Weavers Grange area of the town.
A number of cordons have been put in place as ATO work at the scene.
In a statement a police spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert at Circular Road, Newtownards.
“A number of homes have been evacuated, while police examine a suspicious object.
“A number of road closures and cordons are currently in place, and motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”