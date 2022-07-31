Housing charities linked to TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl must report to regulator

Three housing charities associated with the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, went into “engagement” with their regulator after a Sunday Independent investigation found governance issues at one of them. The housing associations Droichead Nua, Cill Dara and Cill Urnaí were named on a list of 18 bodies in “regulatory engagement” with the Housing Agency in 2020.

The three organisations were required to submit “engagement regulatory returns” to the Housing Agency, which was responsible for operating a voluntary regulation code for housing charities, according to a record released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Housing Agency does not comment on individual cases. However, its website says housing charities may be required to enter a “process of engagement” with the regulator “where significant areas of risk are identified” in relation to the “governance, financial viability and/or performance management”.

An investigation by the Sunday Independent in 2019 revealed apparent lapses of corporate governance in Droichead Nua Housing Association.

The housing association didn’t keep a register of members as required by company law and didn’t notify the company’s members of annual general meetings, also a statutory requirement, among other issues.

At the time the board of Droichead Nua acknowledged the “inadvertent error in our procedures”.

The Ceann Comhairle was a longstanding director of several housing charities in his Kildare constituency. He has retired as director of Droichead Nua and Cill Dara housing associations, and is still listed as a director of Cill Urnai. Attempts to contact the housing associations were unsuccessful.

Voluntary and co-operative housing associations are independent, not-for-profit organisations that receive state funding to acquire or build social homes in their communities.

They are central to the Government’s social housing policy and receive millions in state funds.

Housing associations that agreed to voluntary regulation were required to sign up to a code of governance, financial and performance standards. Those associations that failed to meet those standards entered into a process of “engagement” with the Housing Agency.

The Sunday Independent has repeatedly sought access to the regulation reports under the Freedom of Information Act but was refused.

The Information Commissioner initially ruled the records should be released to this newspaper and published in the public interest.

The Housing Agency went to the High Court to block access to the records on the grounds of their commercial sensitivity and confidentiality. In a second decision this year, the Information Commissioner did a U-turn and ruled that, contrary to its earlier finding, it was not in the public interest to release the records.

The Housing Agency’s regulatory role has been taken over by the Approved Housing Body Regulatory Authority, which operates a system of mandatory regulation. It was set up last year but its powers to assess, monitor and investigate charities came into effect this month.

The Housing Agency said: “Where significant areas of risk are identified in relation to an AHB’s governance, financial viability and/or performance management, that organisation may be required to enter into a process of Engagement with the Regulation Office.”