How to spend 72 hours in Dublin’s Fair City

There are so many places to explore in Ireland this year. Our little country is just bursting with exciting spots to visit and sights to see, but one place that ticks all the boxes is Dublin.

This vibrant city has everything you could need from wonderful hotels to exceptional restaurants and beautiful scenery to buzzing shops.

This year, Dublin should be at the top of your holiday bucket list.

Clayton Hotels have eight convenient locations dotted around Dublin so whether you’re sightseeing in the city-centre or exploring Dublin’s stunning coastline, there’s plenty of choice for a family getaway, a break with friends or a romantic escape.

Here’s how to spend three amazing days in the capital.

Day one

Start your Dublin adventure in the heart of the city at the gorgeous four-star Clayton Hotel Charlemont. After a hearty breakfast, grab a Dublin bike and start exploring the city like a local with a cycle along the Grand Canal.

Enjoy a leisurely ten-minute cycle into the city where you’ll find the National Museum of Ireland- Archaeology, National Museum of Ireland- Natural History and the National Gallery of Ireland. Each of these great museums are free so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to explore.

After learning more about Ireland’s ancient past, take a stroll through St Stephen’s Green. This Victorian park is one of Dublin’s largest at 22 acres. If you’re interested, you can download a free audio guide that will take you through ten stops in the park in just over an hour. It’s also a great place to stop and have an al fresco coffee or picnic.

After a brief rest, it’s time to hit the shops on Dublin’s famous Grafton Street. Explore the historic St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre, enjoy the buskers and street performers and perhaps treat yourself to something special in Brown Thomas’ before heading back to your hotel for a gourmet meal and a well-deserved sleep.

Day two

For your second day in Dublin, why not explore the city’s beautiful coastline? Start your day at the Clayton Hotel at Dublin Airport, conveniently located off the M1 and M50 interchange, this hotel is the ideal base to explore North County Dublin.

The first place you should visit is the lovely seaside town of Howth. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a stroll, grab a coffee and walk the pier.

From Howth Pier, you can head out to Ireland's Eye via boat. The trip only lasts 15-minutes and you can spend as long as you like there. With nobody inhabiting the island, it's an amazing little escape that is right on our doorstep. If you’re feeling more energised, you could try the Howth Cliff Walk. There are a few different routes so you can choose one that suits your time frame (and fitness).

After your Howth adventure, head to Malahide Castle and Gardens. This medieval castle was once home to the Talbot family. Today, it is a wonderful place to visit with kids or even teenagers. You can spend a whole afternoon there walking the grounds, exploring the butterfly house, having fun on the fairy trail or touring the castle. Ticket prices vary depending on how you would like to spend your day.

Day three

Start your final day at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane. The hotel is within walking distance of loads of iconic Dublin attractions.

Make your first stop EPIC The Irish Immigration Museum at Custom House Quay which was voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2019 and 2020. The museum tells the stories of Irish emigrants who became scientists, politicians, poets, artists and even outlaws. Tickets cost €16.50 and kids go free in July and August.

If you’re feeling adventurous, further along the river at Dublin City Moorings you’ll find City Kayaking. The company offers both guided tours and kayak rental (from €25). It’s a great way to see the city from a different angle and you can kayak under iconic sites such as the Ha’penny Bridge or O’Connell Bridge. Just don’t tip overboard!

After your day of adventure, head to Temple Bar to warm your cockles in a cosy pub or simply enjoy the atmosphere. It’s the perfect place to finish up your trip to Dublin before retiring to your hotel for one final night cap before bed.

