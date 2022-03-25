Huge shipment of Russian coal to dock in Belfast this weekend – as Stormont fails to act

Kilroot power station says Poots’ department still hasn’t allowed it to buy non-Russian coal –so it must keep buying

A massive shipment of Russian coal is coming into Northern Ireland this weekend more than a week after Stormont said it would allow a major power station to buy coal from elsewhere, but has failed to do so.

Last week the Belfast Telegraph revealed that Kilroot power station had been in talks with Stormont for weeks, requesting that environmental standards be relaxed to allow it to burn non-Russian coal.

After our story, Environment Minister Edwin Poots said he agreed this should happen and would press to take the decision urgently – but more than a week later, nothing has happened.

In a statement tonight, EP Kilroot – the Carrickfergus plant’s owner – confirmed that a shipment, which it said was ordered in October, long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, is on its way to Belfast Harbour.

The company said it was continuing to work with Stormont to get environmental standards relaxed so that it can burn dirtier coal from other countries – but that has not yet happened.

Although its environmental permit does not specify that the coal must be Russian, the company says that only coal from Russia allows it to comply with its obligations in the licence. This newspaper has asked to see the licence, but neither the company nor Stormont will release it.

The company said: “Kilroot power station has been using Russian coal since 2016, to comply with emission limits set out in its environmental permit. To ensure the power station has a secure and consistent supply, we order this coal many months in advance.

“Orders were placed in October 2021 for Q1 2022 and the last of these orders are due to be delivered at the end of March 2022. In addition, further orders were placed in January 2022 for regular deliveries of Russian coal from May 2022 until the end of this year.

“EP Kilroot has requested a permit variation from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, to allow the power station to use non-Russian coal as soon as practicable.

“If the permit variation is granted lawfully, in the form we have requested, Kilroot will be able to procure alternative supplies of coal from other countries enabling it to run in the normal way as it has over many years.”

It added: “We are working closely with the DAERA [run by Mr Poots] and DfE [run by Gordon Lyons] officials to secure an appropriate permit variation as quickly as possible.

“However, we are increasingly concerned that our permit request may not be granted in a legally robust manner in the timeframe required. EP Kilroot has made it clear that it cannot break the law through the use of non-Russian coal.”

Last Wednesday, Mr Poots said the rules could be changed “within days”. He told the Nolan Show: "We'll go through the proper process, it won't take weeks, it will take days and we will engage with Kilroot, we'll engage with the Department for Economy and we'll follow due process," he explained.

"As far as I'm concerned I don't want to be putting money into Putin's pocket so that they can carry out further attacks on Ukraine."

A Ukrainian MP told the Nolan Show that the shipments should be halted, saying that Russian coal has the blood of Ukrainian children on it.

However, the Green Party – which opposes coal-fired power stations because of the environmental harm they cause – said that while Kilroot should stop buying Russian coal it should get low-sulphur coal from other countries because otherwise more people will die in Northern Ireland from heavily-polluted air.