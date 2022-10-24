Hundreds of strangers attend ‘moving’ funeral of former soldier in Co Antrim after social media appeal

Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of a retired serviceman, who had no known family in Northern Ireland, thanks to an appeal on social media.

When Glasgow-born retired serviceman Jackie Morris passed away recently in a Co Antrim care home, there were no relatives or close friends by his bedside.

Only a handful of care assistants from Glenkeen Nursing Home in Randalstown were expected to accompany Mr Morris, who had finished up serving in Northern Ireland, to his final resting place today.

But after a call went out on social media, asking if anyone had a spare hour to attend Mr Morris’ funeral, several hundred mourners, including dozens of veterans, turned out in Antrim to pay their respects to a fellow former serviceman.

UUP councillor Paul Michael, who is also chairman of Royal British Legion Antrim, helped organise today’s funeral and said he had found it a “moving and emotional” occasion.

He also thanked the community and veterans for coming out to provide a “fitting send-off for an old soldier”.

“Following the death of Mr Morris, Robin Murray of RBL Randalstown put out a post on Facebook and tagged me in it,” he explained.

A piper's lament for veteran serviceman Jackie Morris, whose funeral was held on Monday in Antrim. Mr Morris, who died in a care home, had no family in Northern Ireland but a Facebook appeal led to several hundred mourners attending his funeral (Credit: Alan Lewis)

“I didn’t know Mr Morris myself, but he used to attend the Service of Remembrance in Randalstown every year and Robin had met him there.

“From what we know, Jackie Morris was born in Glasgow, came here and finished up serving with the UDR.

“He had no known family here and was a very quiet man. Without the appeal going out, there would have only been a couple of staff from the care home at his funeral.

“We felt that that wouldn’t be right.”

Up to 100 people packed into the chapel of rest at Baird’s funeral home in Antrim town, while many other mourners lined the street outside. The service was conducted by Rev Stephen Thompson from the nearby Methodist Church.

A lone piper from the Royal Irish Regiment’s 38th Brigade led the cortege, along with standard bearers from RBL and regimental colours from the Royal Irish Regiment.

At Antrim cemetery, Alderman Michael read the Remembrance Exhortation from the poem For The Fallen, before poppies were thrown into the grave.

“It was a very moving and emotional service actually,” said Mr Michael.

“Danny Kinahan, the Veterans Commissioner, was there too and easily around 200 people.

“Many had links to the forces but there were other people there with no connections at all, who had read the Facebook appeal and had just wanted to come out and pay their respects.

“It was a fitting tribute to an old soldier and it’s nice that so many people gave up their time to give him a proper sending off.”

Robin Murray of RBL Randalstown was unable to attend Mr Morris’ funeral but he posted his thanks for the community’s support on Facebook.

He wrote: “I just want to thank everyone involved in making this happen.

“We started off with having a couple of care assistants at Jackie’s funeral to having a Union Flag draped coffin, standards, a piper, poppy wreaths and most of all, the ex-service community.

“When I put out this appeal, I had no idea the snowball effect it would have so I thank each and every one of you that shared or commented on this.”