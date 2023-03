Pacemaker Press: 18 July 2022: Temperatures could reach up to 30C (86F) in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday. Red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat are in place across Great Britain. Emergency services in Northern Ireland have said they expect an increase in the number of less urgent calls to 999. However, there is no weather warning in place for Northern Ireland. Enjoying the sun in Belfast city centre. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye General view of Lifeguard weather in Portrush this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portrush this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portrush this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portrush this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portrush this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portrush this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 18th July 2022 Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portrush this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland

Pacemaker Press: 18 July 2022: Temperatures could reach up to 30C (86F) in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday. Red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat are in place across Great Britain. Emergency services in Northern Ireland have said they expect an increase in the number of less urgent calls to 999. However, there is no weather warning in place for Northern Ireland. Thomas Sullivan pictured cooling down in the sun in Belfast . Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press: 18 July 2022: Temperatures could reach up to 30C (86F) in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday. Red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat are in place across Great Britain. Emergency services in Northern Ireland have said they expect an increase in the number of less urgent calls to 999. However, there is no weather warning in place for Northern Ireland. Reta and Thomas Sullivan pictured enjoying the sun in Belfast . Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens in south Belfast this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Molly Flowers, Emily Crutchley and Olivia Jones enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens in south Belfast this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Zoe Carragher and Niamh Robins enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens in south Belfast this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Molly Flowers, Emily Crutchley and Olivia Jones enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens in south Belfast this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens in south Belfast this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Jennifer Wright And Blake Skelton enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens in south Belfast this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Harrison Scott enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Mavis Montgomery, Dawn Garthwaite and Marion King enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Taylor Kee, Robert Baxter and Quinn Baxter enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Dominique McCuskey and Niamh Weir enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Springer spaniel ÔCherÕenjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Bea Baker and Rebecca Thompson enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - General view of members of the public enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Katarzyna Czpak and family enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Dominique McCuskey and Niamh Weir enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th July 2022 - Kyle Carnahan, Charlie Carnahan and Ruth McCutcheon enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park in County Down this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portstewart this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye

General view of members of the public enjoying the weather in Portstewart this afternoon. Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland. Photo by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye

The heatwave feels like it has really arrived in Northern Ireland now, with sun and blue skies aplenty and temperatures forecast to reach around 30°c.

Unsurprisingly, lots of people lucky enough not to be working have hit the beaches and parks to soak up the rays and enjoy a rare day in the sun.

Have a look through our gallery above to see if you know anybody that's been snapped.