Infrastructure Minister calls for end to misogyny facing working mothers in politics

It comes as MPs approved plans last week for government ministers to have fully paid maternity leave.

It will allow the Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to take six months of maternity leave rather than resigning from her position.

The change in the law does not yet apply to backbench MPs or fathers applying for paternity leave.

It also remains an issue at Stormont, with female MLAs and ministers unable to apply for paid maternity leave.

Ms Mallon, a working mother of three, has had one of her children since joining the Assembly and told the BBC Evening Extra programme that the issue would already have already been addressed if it affected men in the same way.

“If you are an MLA or you’re a minister you don’t get any time off after you have a baby. That would be the same in councils as well, so for women in public life who are having children they don’t have any option to take time off in those very formative weeks with their baby," she said.

She said they faced a choice of not serving their constituents or going out to work while bringing their newborn with them.

“I suppose now that I’m looking back on it and my youngest is just turning two this week, I think I really wish that I had that time with them.

“That bit of uninterrupted time because time just goes so quickly. Tucking a baby under your arm and just going out to work has its benefits but I also think it’s not fair.”

The SDLP minister has now written to the Speaker of the Assembly on the issue to “break down the barriers” for women going into public life.

Ms Mallon was previously the first Lord Mayor of Belfast to serve while being pregnant, and had also faced online abuse for taking her baby boy to a meeting with the Northern Ireland Secretary at Hillsborough.

“People asked what kind of mother I was that I wasn’t at home with my baby, other people said ‘how in God’s earth can she concentrate at a meeting with a baby on her knee,’ really bringing out to the fore a lot of misogyny that’s still there in our society.

“I just think that whatever job a woman is doing, she should have the right to have maternity leave, it shouldn’t be a perk.”