Internet reacts to Ben Affleck: Actor said ‘part of why’ he started drinking was he felt ‘trapped’ in marriage with Jennifer Garner

Viewers have reacted with shock after Ben Affleck has opened up about his marriage breakdown, saying that feeling “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner was “part of why” he started drinking.

During an episode of The Howard Stern Show that aired on Tuesday, Affleck candidly discussed his personal relationships and their impact on his three children he has with Garner.

On why he split from the Alias actor, Affleck said: “We had a marriage that didn’t work. This happens. It was somebody I love and respect but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.”

Despite that, Affleck continued, the actors tried to salvage their relationship for the sake of their children – daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old son Samuel.

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he said.

“But both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” the actor told Stern.

Underscoring that he and Garner made the right choice by ending their marriage, Affleck said: “We’d probably be at each other’s throats.”

“I’d probably still be drinking. Part of why I started drinking alcohol was because I was trapped.”

Reacting in shock, one fan described Affleck’s comments as a “cheap shot”.

Another Twitter user wrote; “#BenAffleck is unlikeable. Don't blame your ex-wife for your issues.”

And another added; “How was it possible for him to still feel trapped after the divorce since he had Jennifer Garner drive him to rehab?”

The two-time Oscar winner went into rehab for alcoholism in 2018.

Affleck and Garner first confirmed their relationship in 2004 and got married the year after. The Hollywood A-listers got divorced in 2018.

Affleck is currently dating ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, after the pair confirmed their high-profile romance in June this year.

The Justice League actor has previously called his divorce from Garner “the biggest regret of his life.”

During a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Garner said Affleck was the love of her life but their marriage was not without problems.

“When his [Affleck’s] sun shines on you, you feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold,” she told the publication.

“He can cast quite a shadow.”