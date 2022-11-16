‘Ireland will make no apology’ as Russia bans Taoiseach over support for Ukraine

Micheál Martin is among 50 Irish officials banned from entering Russia, it has been reported

Ireland will make “no apology for being on the right side of history” after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other senior politicians were banned from entering Russia by Vladimir Putin’s government.

Russia said today is was banning entry to 52 Irish politicians, accusing Dublin of waging "an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign".

The ban was the latest in a barrage of largely symbolic moves by Russia against prominent figures from Western countries that have condemned its war in Ukraine.

The Taoiseach said he was unaware of sanctions against him by Russia after Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised the matter in the Dáil.

Mr Richmond repeated his call for the Russian Embassy in Dublin to be closed down and the ambassador expelled.

But Mr Martin yet again rejected this proposal.

“I thank the deputy for alerting me to this news that I’m sanctioned. It’s a new development. I don’t think I’ve ever been sanctioned before,” he said.

The Taoiseach also said he believed the move was part of the “propaganda war waged by Russia”.

“We all have to stand together across Europe on this. Diplomatic channels are the last resort always,” he added.

Mr Martin said he would study the Russian government statement and remain calm in any response.

“Diplomacy matters in the end of the day no matter how unpalatable it can be at certain times. So I think cool heads are always required in situations like this. We’ll see what has been said,” the Taoiseach said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar reiterated the Taoiseach’s call for “cool heads” and declined to be drawn on expelling the Russian ambassador to Ireland, saying such a proposal would need to be considered “very carefully”.

“Obviously I heard the news today that I'd been sanctioned. I'm not sure if I've ever been sanctioned by a government before. But I know the reason why it is and that's because I'm a member of a government and a citizen of a country that is standing foursquare behind Ukraine,” he told reporters at Government Buildings.

“Ukraine is an independent, sovereign, democratic European country that has been invaded, and Russia is the aggressor here, Ukraine is the victim and I'm proud of the fact that we as a country are standing behind Ukraine.

“I don't think anyone who's seen the events of last couple of days when millions of people in Ukraine have been plunged into darkness and plunged into cold can have any doubt about which country is on the right side here and which country is in the wrong.”

However a spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who is also on the list of banned politicians and is currently on a visit to Washington, was rather dismissive about the news – and responded defiantly.

“This is all a distraction, Russia needs to stop killing civilians, destroying infrastructure and waging war. Irish politicians will be making no apology for being on the right side of history and on the side of international law and justice,” the spokesman told Independent.ie.

As a member of the EU, Ireland has joined sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Both Ireland and Russia has expelled some of the other country's diplomats.

Also included in the entry ban to Russia are Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Speaking this afternoon, Ms McEntee said she stands behind everything she has said about Russia.

“I stand behind everything that I’ve said in relation to Russia and the ongoing barbaric and illegal war that has been relayed on Ukraine,” she said.

“Like my colleagues, I stand behind the people of Ukraine and whatever comes out of that, a decision by the Russian government, that’s their decision.

“It’s certainly not going to change my view and my position and the fact that we need to support Ukrainians.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is trying to find out who the politicians are that are being targeted by Russia's entry ban.

It did not receive prior notification of Russia’s new “stop list”, which sees 52 Irish politicians banned from entering Russia.

“No notification was received in advance, nor has a full list of those subject to this unjustified ban been provided,” said a spokesperson.

“Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs are in contact with the Russian authorities to seek immediate clarification.”

In a statement the Russian foreign ministry said: "Acting under orders from Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign.”

It added: "In response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish Government, which unconditionally supports the unilateral restrictive measures introduced by the European Union against Russian citizens aimed at attempts to isolate our country internationally, a decision was made to include 52 key representatives of the leadership and politicians of Ireland in the Russian ‘stop list’.

"The list of Irish citizens who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation includes, in particular, Prime Minister M. Martin, his deputy L. Varadkar, Chairman of the Doyle (lower house of parliament) S. Ó Fearghaíl, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence S. Coveney, Minister of Justice H. McEntee, Minister of Finance P. Donohoe, as well as a number of senators and deputies of the lower house of parliament.

"Acting under the dictation of Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign, a course has been taken to curtail bilateral cooperation to the detriment of its own interests.

"One of the consequences of fueling Russophobic hysteria in Irish society was the attack on the Russian Embassy in Dublin in March of this year.

"With regard to our other measures, we will be guided by the position of Dublin."

Moscow demanded an apology in March after a man drove a lorry through the gates of its Dublin embassy to protest against the war.