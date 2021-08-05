‘I’ve treated more pregnant women with Covid in last three weeks than in previous 17 months’ – Northern Ireland medic

Unvaccinated pregnant women fighting for their lives with Covid in Northern Ireland hospitalsBabies born to Covid-positive mothers have to be cared for in isolation for first 10 days, mothers are not allowed visit themPressure mounting on Northern Ireland’s fragile neonatal intensive care service as increasing number of babies are delivered prematurely to allow medics to treat Covid-19 positive mums

Karen Murray

Lisa Smyth Thu 5 Aug 2021 at 16:04