Jail protest: 24-hour hunger strike rally planned at Maghaberry prison

Support: protesters in Londonderry highlighting the hunger strike currently ongoing in Maghaberry

A protest outside Maghaberry prison is to be held in support of a Palestinian doctor who has been charged with being linked to the New IRA.

The 24-hour rally is being arranged in support of dissident republican prisoners who have now been on hunger strike over the last seven days.

The prisoners have objected to Dr Issam Bassalat, who is said to have multiple health conditions, being held in isolation in Foyle House which holds non political prisoners.

He has been placed there in isolation for two weeks as part of Covid-19 measures following a hospital visit.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has maintained that all prisoners in isolation “will have access to healthcare, legal representation, showers, and can maintain family contact”.

The statement added that every measure was being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Protests are also taking place in Portlaoise Prison as well as a number of women in Hydebank refusing food since Wednesday.