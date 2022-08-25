Jewellery and cash stolen following series of burglaries across Lisburn and Hillsborough

Jewellery and cash have been stolen from properties across the Lisburn and Hillsborough areas following a series of potentially linked burglaries.

Police said the first incident happened sometime between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday when entry was made at the rear of a house in the Oaklands area of Hillsborough.

Police confirmed a “quantity of high value jewellery was taken during the incident”.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Flavin added: "It was then reported that entry was gained to a property in the Leckey Road area of Lisburn sometime between 11.30am and 2pm on Wednesday afternoon, 24th August. A sum of cash was taken.

"A third report was received that a house in the Moira Road area of Glenavy was also burgled sometime between 12pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, 24th August. It is not believed that anything was taken at this time.

“At this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents. We are appealing to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 928 24/08/22.”