John Hume was a prophet of peace, says NI poet behind new musical

The writer of a new musical drama about the life of John Hume has described the late SDLP leader as a “modern-day prophet” who showed people what peace could look like and how it could be achieved.

Northern Irish poet Damian Gorman, a former international resident artist at the Theatre Peacebuilding Academy, is teaming up with composer Brian O’Doherty to write Beyond Belief, which will be staged at the Playhouse in Derry, Hume’s hometown, next year.

The production will mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and will honour Hume as one of its key architects when it premieres next spring.

Beyond Belief is the second part of a “peace-building trilogy” at the theatre, following on from The White Handkerchief, a play about the events of Bloody Sunday which was staged earlier this year.

Mr Gorman said the musical would be a “love story in several directions” and would also be a “proper leave-taking” for the Nobel laureate, who died on August 3, 2020, during the pandemic.

“Other people have taken imaginative leaps in this part of the world, but maybe not anyone who brought so many of us with him like John Hume,” he added.

“When I refer to Hume as a modern-day prophet, I mean he was somebody who was a bit in front of the rest of us when it came to creating spaces.

“His work was prophetic in that he showed us what the future could look like.

“He prophesied that it didn’t have to be like this, that it could be better. He told us, ‘Here’s what peace looks like and here’s how we might get there’. John Hume believed in a decent life for everyone and the right of people to have hope.”

The drama will tell the story of the life of Mr Hume and wife Pat, who died in September last year.

Peace-builder: A rare picture of John Hume released by Derry’s Playhouse theatre. Credit: The Playhouse Derry-Londonderry

It is directed by Kieran Griffiths and made with the support of the Hume family and the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Gorman said the role of the politician’s beloved wife would be significant in the drama, as it was in Mr Hume’s life.

“No story about the contribution John Hume made to peace would be complete without Pat, so in that sense, it’s a love story,” he added.

“But it will also look at his love for the city of Derry and for the people who live there, so it’s a love story in several directions.”

The Wales-based poet and playwright, who has worked in encouraging others to write for many years, particularly in places of conflict, said he hoped the show would also give people a chance to say a final farewell.

Beyond Belief: The Life and Mission of John Hume will run at the Derry Playhouse from March 31 to April 7, 2023, with the final performance broadcast live. Tickets available at derryplayhouse.co.uk