Judgment reserved in High Court battle over abortion services

Mr Justice Colton promised to give his judgment as soon as possible

The Executive has no legal capacity to commission abortion services, the High Court has heard.

Counsel representing Stormont’s Cabinet claimed a challenge to its alleged failure to act was fundamentally misconceived.

The Human Rights Commission has issued proceedings against it over delays in implementing fully-funded facilities for women seeking terminations.

Judgment was reserved in its bid to have the authorities compelled to set up services.

Even though Westminster passed legislation in 2019 to decriminalise terminations in Northern Ireland, a centralised model has yet to be put in place.

The hold-up allegedly breaches the human rights of women and girls who either have to travel to England for a termination or take unregulated pills.

Delays continued for more than a year while government bodies abdicated their legal responsibilities and pointed the finger of blame at each other, it was claimed.

The case was taken against Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, the Department of Health and the Executive.

But Tony McGleenan QC, for Stormont’s Cabinet, argued the Executive did not have the necessary legal powers to commission services.

"There's a misconception at the heart of this," he said.

"The Executive is, on no understanding of the law, in a position to commission services. It has no capacity to do so."

He described criticisms made against his client as "ill-founded" and based on a limited involvement in a paper tabled by Health Minister Robin Swann in April last year.

Discussions at the time centred on what options were available due to Covid-19's impact on women obtaining terminations in England.

Mr McGleenan insisted: "The Executive was not being asked to agree to the full commissioning of an abortion service for Northern Ireland.

"This was a much more limited and modest proposal. It was exploratory in nature."

With no agreement reached, the barrister set out how the First Minister and Deputy First Minister were constrained from taking independent action.

During exchanges, Mr Justice Colton recognised: "It seems to be accepted that the Executive is not going to, on present form, agree to commission the type of abortion services the Secretary of State is obliged to deliver."

He was told the terms of Northern Ireland Act demonstrated the commission's misunderstanding of constitutional arrangements.

"The answer is there is no merit at all in the challenge to the Executive," Mr McGleenan contended.

"There is a misconception about the extent to which the Executive can exercise executive power, there's a misconception about the nature of the role of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister and there's a misconception about the extent to which the Secretary of State can direct the Executive pursuant to the regulations."

However, David Blundell QC, for the commission, maintained government bodies had failed to act for 15 months.

Citing references to attempted suicides, he said: "All that time women can't have access to services they are entitled to, with all the consequences for their health and personal welfare."

Thousands are potentially facing a "deplorable choice" on a regular basis, the barrister added.

Reserving his decision following three days of legal argument, Mr Justice Colton said: "I'm conscious of the important issues raised. I will obviously bear that in mind and give my judgment as soon as possible."