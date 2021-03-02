Keady man who phoned in IRA threat is given probation

33-year-old Patrick Gillen said he had been “drunk and in bad company” who had “offered to buy him more drink if he made the call”. (stock photo)

A Co Armagh man who telephoned a threatening message from the IRA that a man had “24 hours to leave the country” was handed a combination order today.

Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, heard that telephone operators at St Patrick’s Cathedral took a phone call on June 9 last year when the caller identified a man and using a recognised code word, claimed to be from the IRA and threatened that he had “24 hours to get out”.

A prosecuting lawyer said the operator was sufficiently concerned that they contacted the police, adding that their enquiries traced the phone number used back to 33-year-old Patrick Gillen as he had used the same number to contact police “on numerous occasions”.

Gillen, from Bridge Street in Keady, was arrested and then later conceded “to his credit” that he had been the caller.

He told police he had been “drunk and in bad company” who had “offered to buy him more drink if he made the call”.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer ordered Gillen to complete 80 hours of community service and a year on probation.