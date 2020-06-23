Kilrea man Ciaran McShane killed in Co Louth road accident

A man from Northern Ireland in his early 30s has died following a collision between his car and a lorry on the M1 motorway in Co Louth.

He has been named locally as Ciaran McShane from Kilrea in Co Londonderry.

The incident happened at about 5am yesterday on the southbound route between the junction 16 exit for Dundalk and junction 17.

The lorry driver, who is in his early 40s, was uninjured and was arrested at the scene.

Causeway Coast councillor Sean Bateson said he was "absolutely shocked and devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Ciaran today".

"Ciaran was a proper gentleman. I know the entire community of Kilrea and further afield are stunned and saddened at this tragedy," he added.