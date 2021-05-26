Kirk at the double as Great Britain hang on to shock Belarus and pick up first World Championships victory

Belarus 3-4 Great Britain

Liam Kirk celebrates his second goal against Belarus in Great Britain's first victory at the 2021 World Championships in Riga, Latvia (Pic: Dean Woolley)

Liam Kirk's double helped Great Britain pick up their first win of the IIHF World Championships as they held on to shock Belarus with a 4-3 win in Riga, Latvia.

The winger scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament, while Ben Davies and Mike Hammond also found the twine as the underdogs caused another shock two years after their famous win over France to avoid relegation from the top tier.

Davies and Hammond both scored in that game too, but this was another night where GB proved they continue to improve with each day and now they have the result to show for it as they moved above their opponents, Sweden and Czech Republic into fifth in Group A.

Despite trailing 4-1 midway through the final period, Belarus had battled back late on as Geoff Platt and Shane Prince both struck to make it a one-goal game, and captain Yegor Sharangovich hit the post as they pressed for an equaliser, but Ben Bowns - 33 saves - shut the door to secure the win.

"It's massive for us to win tonight," said forward Matthew Myers. "The world rankings show they are a number of places ahead of us and we knew it was going to be a massive night for us.

"But over the tournament we have improved night on night and tonight we got one step better. We gave up a little more in the third than we would have liked but overall we played a great team game and came up with a huge regulation win."

Prince had given GB an early warning when he rang the crossbar with an early shot, and that threatened to be a precursor to how the game as a whole might pan out as Belarus pressed relentlessly.

But although Belarus had more of the puck, GB had all the chances in the first period and Hammond nearly set up Brett Perlini at the backdoor for the opener midway through the period but Sharangovich got a stick in just in time to break up the play.

And but for netminder Danny Taylor - 22 saves - then GB would have taken the lead on the powerplay when Belfast Giants forward Lewis Hook drew a trip from Ilya Solovyov, the Belarus goalie making a big stop to deny Perlini a rebound before also blanking Ben O'Connor's slapshot.

But despite having come up empty on the man advantage, GB's pressure would be rewarded when Kirk did it all himself for his first goal at 13:38, the winger skating in from the blue-line, faking the shot to beat Vladislav Yeryomenko and beating Taylor with a fine shot.

That gave Adam Keefe and Corey Neilson's men their first intermission lead of the tournament, and it looked like they had survived their first major test of that lead when they managed to play out a holding call on Myers after the restart.

But, just as the penalty expired, they were pegged back. Effectively still with the extra man, with Myers just coming out of the box, Vladislav Kodola saw his shot blocked by Giants defenceman Paul Swindlehurst but it fell kindly for the Belarus forward to backhand in the rebound to make it 1-1 at 9:15 of the middle period.

GB were left outraged, and it appeared rightly so, when O'Connor then had the puck in the net after Taylor spilled a Brendan Connolly shot only for the referees to say they had blown the play dead before the defenceman scored, however that wasn't to matter.

Instead, using that frustration, GB finished the period with a flourish and took a two-goal lead into the final frame with some clinical finishing in the final five minutes of the second period.

The first came from some excellent work by Myers behind the net, the centre stealing the puck off the stick of Falkovsky behind the net and feeding it back in front for Davies, who finished five-hole at 17:26 for the 2-1 lead.

"If you look at the replay, most of the work was done by Jono (Phillips)," said Myers. "He put pressure on the first d-man, the second d-man wasn't watching the play and I snuck up behind him and managed to do a stick lift.

"Ben managed to get out front and I threw it to him. Wasn't a great pass, it was in his feet, but he made a good play to get it to his stick and get it past the goalkeeper. It was a good goal for the line to be honest."

And then Kirk added his second with 1:25 remaining in the period, the winger working some space in the slot where he was found by O'Connor and he snapped the finish into the top corner to make it 3-1.

Indeed, but for Taylor it could have even been four just before the intermission as Ollie Betteridge found Swindlehurst with a nice dished pass to the right circle only for the Belarus netminder to get the pad across to make an excellent save and deny the defenceman.

The fourth would come, however, and it arrived 8:41 into the final period on 4-on-4 hockey with Davey Phillips (charging) and Nick Bailen (tripping) in the box, Mark Richardson seizing on a loose pass in the neutral zone and feeding Hammond, who sniped past Taylor for what proved to be the game-winner.

That was far from game over though, with Belarus showing why they are still considered a strong side as they pulled it back to 4-2 at 11:19 of the final stanza when Kodola seized on a misplay by Dallas Ehrhardt along the boards behind the GB net and fed Francis Pare, who passed to Platt for the finish.

It then became a one-goal game, GB punished for a slack powerplay when Andrei Antonov was called for interference and, once the defenceman returned, Alexei Protas set up Prince, who went top shelf with 2:17 to make it a nervy finish.

But, despite Sharangovich pinging the post and Taylor pulled for the extra skater late on for the Belarusians, GB managed to play out the final few minutes to secure an unlikely victory, much to the delight of the bench.

"We might have gotten a little bit complacent but that's a quality team. They move the puck well," said defenceman David Clements.

"There was maybe a little fatigue, two games in two days, but at the end of the day we got a win and moved up in the standings. We'll touch on it and watch some video and tidy it up for our next game, but overall happy with the win."

GB will now look to potentially put themselves into knockout contention when they take on Sweden on Friday (2:15pm UK time) knowing a win would take them into the quarter-final places in Group A.