La Dolce Vita: Top 10 places to visit in Italy

If you’re planning a holiday to Italy, then check out our suggestions below of some of the top sights you should see in this stunning country.

10. The Dolomites

One of the best natural attractions in Italy are the Dolomites, a mountain range located in the north east of the country. It's a great place for hiking. For those who want to take a more laid-back approach, we recommend going to Bolzano, which is known as the gateway to the Dolomite mountain range.

9. Trulli Houses in Puglia

If you’re looking to discover a different side of Italy, visit the region of Puglia or Apulia, the “heel of Italy.” In the UNESCO World Heritage site of Alberobello, you’ll find the traditional cone-shaped Trulli houses stretching 15km along the Alberobello-Martina Franca road. They are just one of the wonderful and unique sights to see in Puglia. The region is also renowned for its unique cuisine such as its superb olive oils, wines, the famous ‘orecchiette’ pasta and fresh burrata cheese.

8. Sistine Chapel

The Sistine Chapel is located in Vatican City in Rome. You will be completely awestruck by the Sistine Chapel ceiling. Michelangelo's masterpiece depicts key elements from the Bible and took him four years to complete. On Travel Department holidays to Rome, you can enjoy a guided tour of St Peter's Basilica and discover the Vatican Museums.

7. San Marino

Strictly speaking, San Marino is a landlocked country within Italy and it's believed to be the oldest republic in the world. It has many gems, including its historic three towers located on the peaks of Monte Titano. Take a cable car to the top of Mount Titano and you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of the countryside. It’s one of the best day trips to do in Italy and you can visit San Marino as part of Travel Departments Italy's Adriatic Riviera holiday.

6. Lake Maggiore

From beautiful scenery to impressive architecture and botanical gardens, there’s no shortage of things to do in Lake Maggiore. It's a haven of alpine landscapes embellished with lush gardens and sheltered villages, overlooking the shimmering blue waters of the lake. We suggest visiting the Borromean Islands, especially Isola Bella which is famous for its Baroque Palace, Italian style terraced gardens and white peacocks.

5. Milan Cathedral

Milan isn't just known for being the fashion capital of the world, it's home to the fourth largest Cathedral in the world - Duomo di Milano. On a visit to Milan, you'll also find the world's oldest shopping mall, Galleria Vittorio and Leonardo Da Vinci's iconic mural "The Last Supper." We suggest you stay in Lake Como and take an excursion to Milan, a day out there should be plenty of time to see the main attractions.

4. Pompeii Ruins

We highly recommend taking a guided tour of Pompeii. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ancient city of Pompeii was almost completely destroyed and buried under ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. In 1748, a large-scale excavation discovered objects that had been perfectly preserved due to the lack of moisture and air. The artefacts that were discovered provide a fascinating insight into life in the city. If you’re looking for easy access to visit Pompeii and a place to unwind for your Italy holiday, we suggest you stay in Sorrento.

3. Mount Etna

At over 3,300 metres high, Etna and its slopes are part of the national park, Parco Naturale dell'Etna. In fact, the fertile volcanic slopes provide the perfect conditions for vineyards and you can sample a variety of Mount Etna wines. On Travel Department Sicily holidays, you can experience the best views of Mount Etna, take a guided tour of Taormina and visit its Ancient Greek Theatre, where you’ll also get stunning views of the Ionian sea. For films buffs, the towns of Savoca and Forza D'Agrò in Sicily are also worth seeing as they were used as filming locations in the classic film of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘’The Godfather.’’

2. Florence

Home to the masters Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, a walking tour of Florence is the best way to uncover its many gems. You can climb the 463 steps to the top of the famous Duomo (cathedral) for the best views of Florence, explore the historic Piazza della Signoria or see The Ponte Vecchio, which means "old bridge" and is an icon of the city. The city of Florence, with its magnificent art and architecture, is just one of the highlights of a Travel Department trip to Tuscany.

1. Venice

Known as the “Floating City”, Venice is an archipelago of 118 islands connected by enchanting canals and bridges. See its famous landmarks such as St. Mark's Square and Basilica, the stunning Gothic building of Ca’ d’Oro, and the imposing Palazzo Ducale. Make sure to take a stroll across the Rialto Bridge, one of the oldest in Venice, it connects the districts of San Polo and San Marco. We suggest experiencing a holiday in Lake Garda, as it’s an ideal base to take day trips to Venice and Verona, a wonderful historic city and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

