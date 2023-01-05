‘Left to die at the roadside’: Animal charity hits out after 13 baby rabbits found abandoned in cardboard box in Co Armagh

Some of the bunnies abandoned in a cardboard box in Co. Armagh were furless rabbit kits (Picture: USPCA)

Thirteen bunnies were left abandoned in a cardboard box in Co. Armagh (Picture: USPCA)

An animal charity has said it was “horrified” to discover 13 rabbits, some newly born, abandoned at a roadside in Co Armagh just days after Christmas.

The bunnies were found in a cardboard box in the Green Road area of Camlough on Wednesday.

They were discovered by a member of the public while walking their dog, and they alerted the USPCA.

The rabbits included a mother, father and 11 baby bunnies, five of which were furred kits.

The other six were furless which the charity says means they are less than seven days old.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Chief Operating Officer, said: “They were in a state of sheer distress and freezing, without any intervention the bunnies would have inevitably perished.

“We are horrified and appalled that someone abandoned these poor defenceless animals.

"They were essentially left to die at the roadside. The USPCA condemns the actions of the individual responsible for the abandonment.

“Once again, we have been reminded that there are cruel, heartless individuals out there who do not care for the welfare of their animals.

"We plea with the public to do their research before getting a pet to prevent cases like this happening.

"Each animal be it a dog, bunny or cat has its own set of needs and unless you are able to meet these needs and give the animal the best life possible, do not consider getting a pet.”

The USPCA said all the bunnies received an examination from a vet and “thankfully are in good health”.

The charity added that it wished to commend the member of the public who alerted them to the bunnies, saying if they hadn’t they would have had a “slow and agonising death at the side of the road”.