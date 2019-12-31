Lisburn and Castlereagh Council spends £462k on Christmas

The Christmas tree budget has more than quadrupled since 2017 - from £6,890 to £33,322 (stock photo)

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council spent almost half a million pounds on Christmas cheer this year - up 200% from 2017.

It spent £461,952 on Christmas decorations, including trees and lights and installation, with some costs still to be finalised.

The council's biggest single spend was £319,972 for Christmas decorations, including installations for its Winter Light Festival.

This year the festival boasted a 150m light canopy and a multi-coloured light tunnel in Lisburn Square.

That is more than double the money spent on decorations for the inaugural festival last year, which clocked in at £127,954, Freedom of Information requests reveal.

In 2017, the council didn't spend any money on decorations. The council said the festival had brought people into the city centre.

It said: "Our increased expenditure is part of an economic drive to increase footfall in the city centre."

The Christmas tree budget has more than quadrupled since 2017 - from £6,890 to £33,322.

This year's spend included a 10m tall fully-programmed LED Christmas tree for the Winter Light Festival.

A further £8,010 was spent on erecting and decorating the trees, and specialist plant hire - almost half as much as previous years. Switch-on events cost upwards of £72,900, with a final tally still pending.

The total cost isn't yet finalised for Christmas lights, with £27,735 spent so far.

Last year lights cost £55,495 - a slight drop from 2017.