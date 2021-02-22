Lyra McKee: Gun accused bail plea fails

A judge has refused to vary the bail conditions of a 28-year-old man charged with possessing the firearm used in the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead during disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.

The defendant, father of two Niall Sheerin from Tyrconnell Street in the Bogside area of the city, was charged with possessing the Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol and with possessing the weapon with intent to endanger life after his DNA was found on the weapon. He denies committing the offences.

The pistol was found wrapped in bin bags and hidden in a hollow beside a telegraph pole following a police search of a field beside the Ballymagroarty Estate in the city last July. The police also found ammunition and a command wire explosive device during the same search operation.

At the defendant's court appearance following his arrest last July a police officer said the gun had been used to kill Ms McKee and that it had also been used in four other paramilitary-style shootings.

The defendant was released on bail last July and ordered to report to the police five times per week. However, the High Court increased that to seven days per week.

At the Magistrates Court in Derry, solicitor Paddy MacDermott applied for a variation in the defendant's bail conditions to reduce the seven-day reporting condition.

However, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said it was "not within my purview to change that.

"I am refusing the bail variation application because the High Court must have good reasons to put that in", he said.