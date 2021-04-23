Man (18) due in court on child abduction charges

An 18-year-old man charged with child abduction is due in Belfast Magistrates Court.

An 18-year-old man is due in Belfast Magistrates court on Saturday morning charged with the abduction of 14-year-old Svetlana Murphy.

The teenage girl was found safe and well in Belfast on Thursday evening after first going missing from her home in Co Louth on Monday.

Nojus Maculevicius has been charged with child abduction and other offences.

The PSNI and An Garda Siochana had first issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert after they had travelled across the border to Newry on Monday.

After the young girl was found on Thursday, a Garda spokesperson said she would be reunited with her family that evening and called for the privacy of the family to be respected.