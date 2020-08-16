Man (25) charged after Portrush stabbing incident

The man has been charged with a number of offences.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a stabbing incident near the West Strand Beach area of Portrush on Saturday.

The man, who has also been charged with three counts of criminal damage, is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court via videolink on Monday

A man was treated for injuries to his arm that are not believed to be life threatening following the incident.

A 20 year old woman also arrested in relation to the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.