Man (59) avoids jail after fraudulent claims against Royal County Down Golf Club

A 59-year-old man who lied about loss of earnings when he tried to claim more than £30,000 from Royal County Down golf club narrowly escaped going to jail today.

Imposing a 20-month jail sentence on Sean McKay at Antrim Crown Court, Judge Patrick Kinney said given his clear record, guilty plea and delays in the case, he would suspend the sentence for three years.

He told McKay, who appeared in court in person, that his fraudulent claim against Royal County Down had been “motivated by greed and the financial pressures he was facing.”

“Although not successful, the risk of loss was significant,” said the judge, who added that while McKay had been under pressure “that doesn’t excuse, explain or diminish the consequences that flow from the path he embarked on.”

At an earlier hearing McKay, from South Promenade in Newcastle, entered a guilty plea to a single count of fraud by false representation in that on June 20, 2017, he claimed he had been off work for three years “resulting in a loss of earnings”.

Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks, Judge Kinney outlined how McKay had lodged a personal injury claim against Royal County Down, one of the oldest golf courses in Ireland and had bolstered that claim with a report from a forensic account about how much he had lost out on.

The claim went to the High Court and McKay gave evidence but there was “other information before the court” which demonstrated the fraudster had not lost out as much as he had claimed.

“The plea is made on the basis that he exaggerated and overstated the claim for loss of earnings,” said Judge Kinney who revealed that the father-of-four had himself incurred significant legal costs in legal fees and accountancy reports in trying to support his fraudulent claims.

Following discussions between counsel for the defence and prosecution, the judge said there had been an agreement the potential loss of earning claimed was “not less than £32,000” but that no actual loss had been suffered by the golf club.

McKay has “expressed remorse, embarrassment and shame” for his offences but has shown “limited insight” into its effects and blames coverage in the local press for him losing his job, the court heard.

Judge Kinney said that although McKay did plead guilty and had a clear record, the fraud was aggravated because it had “persisted over a lengthy period of time,” it had “unwittingly involved” other people as McKay sought to support his fraudulent claim which had taken “considerable planning.”

The judge concluded that while the 20-month prison sentence was justified, “I’m satisfied that this is a case where it’s appropriate to suspend the sentence” for three years.