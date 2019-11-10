Man (88) dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash in Ballymoney

An 88-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Ballymoney.

Daniel Louden, who was from the Ballymoney area, was taken to hospital following the crash which happened at around 8am on Friday.

Mr Louden passed away in hospital on Saturday evening.

Inspector Anderson said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and we are keen to hear from witnesses, or anyone travelling along the Frosses Road between 7:30am and 8am on Friday, 8th November.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 296 of 08/11/19.”