Man accused of murdering Katie Brankin in Limavady set for August court appearance

Thomas Davidson spoke via video link only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of mother-of-one Katie Brankin (37) in Limavady on Monday.

Thomas Davidson (53) from the Collinward area of Newtownabbey was arrested after Ms Brankin was found stabbed to death on the decking of ‘glamping’ accommodation in the Swann’s Bridge area of Myroe.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After he was arrested the police were granted an additional 24 hours to question the accused.

Last night he was charged with murder.

Davidson appeared wearing a grey tracksuit via video link at Ballymena Magistrate’s Court today to say he understood the charge and to confirm his name and his date of birth.

When asked if she would be connecting Davidson to the charge, a detective responded: “I am your worship.”

A defence solicitor said there would be no application for bail and that they had no questions to ask.

The accused was remanded into custody and will appear again on August 11.