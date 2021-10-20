Man in 40s hospitalised after Belfast city centre assault

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 40s was taken to hospital following an assault in Belfast city centre on Wednesday evening.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “We received a report, just before 5.40pm, that a man had been assaulted in the Victoria Street area of the city.

She added that the man “sustained wounds to his shoulder and arm” and “the male suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, is believed to have made off on foot, heading in the direction of Dunbar Link”.

Victoria Street was temporarily closed while officers were dealing with the incident.

“This happened at a busy time of the evening, when people would have been out and about, perhaps heading home from work,” the detective continued.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this attack, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1494 of 20/10/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org