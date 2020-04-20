Man injured in 'brutal' assault by gang in Coleraine

The assault took place in the Glenvara Drive area of the town on Sunday, April 19.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Sometime between 7:30pm and 8pm, it was reported that a number of men assaulted a man in his 20s who was out walking. The men, who had their faces covered were armed with baseball bats. The man then made his way to a nearby property in the area, when he was taken to hospital for his injuries to his legs and arms.

"This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, we are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack and I want to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1518 19/04/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”