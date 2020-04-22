Man struck with hammer as armed man looked on

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a man with a hammer as a man with a gun stood close by.

The incident happened in the Beechmount Avenue area of west Belfast at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “It was reported that a male, aged in his 20’s, was struck with a hammer by another male whilst another male, armed with a firearm, stood close by. The victim then fled from the scene.

“The male has been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone with any information on this incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 272 22/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”