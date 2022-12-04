Man wearing Soldier F t-shirt at Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry spoken to by police

Several thousand Apprentice Boys take part in the annual Lundy parade in Derry. Pacemaker.

A man wears a “Stand With Soldier F, No Apologies, No Surrender” t-shirt reportedly during annual Apprentice Boys Lundy Parade through Derry City, Co Londonderry. Saturday, Dec 3, 2022

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has condemned the presence of a ‘Soldier F’ T-shirt at the Apprentice Boys parade in Derry on Saturday.

A picture of a man wearing the garment with “Stand With Soldier F” printed across the back circulated on social media over the last 24 hours.

"No Apologies, No Surrender,” the print also reads.

It is understood the man was denied entry to a hotel bar due to his choice of attire.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were in the area at the time and became aware of the incident.

“Officers spoke with the man and advised the material/wording could lead to a potential breach of the peace,” they added.

"The matter was subsequently resolved.”

Former Parachute Regiment member Soldier F is currently being prosecuted for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday in 1972 when 14 civil rights demonstrators were shot dead by the Army.

Writing on social media on Sunday morning, Mr Beattie slammed the behaviour.

"There are some people who go out of their way to be hurtful and spiteful,” he tweeted.

"There is simply no need to this.”

Elsewhere, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also took to Twitter on Saturday night to express disappointment and make his thoughts clear.

“The people of Derry have led the way in accommodating the Apprentice Boys parades,” he wrote.

“It’s not been easy and has meant all sides have had to stretch themselves.

“This nonsense is deliberately offensive and has no place in our city.”

Thousands of Apprentice Boys and 26 bands marched in the annual Lundy parade on Saturday to commemorate the 17th century siege of the city.

It culminated with the burning of an effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy, better known as Lundy the Traitor.

A service of thanksgiving and a wreath-laying ceremony also took place.

Speaking before the parade, Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse said the whole organisation was looking forward to "the most important day of the year in the calendar" which he vowed would be peaceful and respectful.

"We always encourage our membership and supporters to conduct themselves in the proper manner," he added.

"We believe that if we are respectful in the way that we conduct our business then we will get respect from the nationalist community.”

Lundy, former governor of Derry, is a hated figure among unionists because of his offer to surrender to the Jacobite army, which was regarded as treachery.

The annual march commemorates the 13 apprentices who locked the walled city's gates against the approaching army of the Catholic King James II in December 1688 – known as the Shutting of the Gates.

More than 10,000 lives were lost in the Siege of Derry which lasted 105 days.