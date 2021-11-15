Man who attacked doorman after he was kicked out of Belfast bar jailed

The judge imposed seven years for the GBH and six months for the witness intimidation offences. Picture: Creatas

A man who attacked a doorman after he was kicked out of a city centre bar, breaking his victim’s arm, was handed a seven-and-a-half-year sentence on Monday.

Belfast Crown Court, sitting in Newry, heard that when Salamane Hayda was ejected from Benedicts Bar on 8 October 2017 because he had been fighting with another customer, he made a “cutting gesture” at security staff with a threat that “I swear by Allah” he would come back.

Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks, Judge Gordon Kerr QC said that around 30 minutes later, a figure with a hood pulled over his head was seen crouching, sneaking up towards the door of Benedicts before lashing out with an unknown weapon, striking a doorman twice “with some force” before running away.

The victim, said the judge, was left with injuries which “felt immediately, extremely painful” and when he was taken to hospital for treatment, x-rays showed he had sustained a compound fracture to his Ulna, a bone in his forearm, along with soft tissue damage to his shoulder and upper arm.

Hayda (38), with an address at Donegall Street in Belfast, was arrested when the victim’s supervisor recognised him on CCTV as the man they had ejected earlier but despite being picked out of a police line-up, Hayda denied the attack.

He maintained that stance and took the matter to trial but was unanimously convicted by a jury earlier this year.

On bail and while awaiting trial, Hayda twice tried to intimidate the door supervisor who had positively identified him as the attacker and who was due to give evidence at the trial.

On 6 August 2018 and again on 7 October 2018, Hayda was a passenger in a car which drove past Benedicts and he lowered the window and made threatening gestures towards the witness, slamming a fist into the palm of his other hand and making a “slashing movement across his throat”.

Arrested for these incidents, Hayda entered guilty pleas to two counts of witness intimidation.

Meanwhile, the victim of the attack had to undergo surgery to have a metal plate and screws inserted to his arm and despite lengthy physiotherapy, Judge Kerr said that he still has a limited range of movement, has had to give up door security work and is “worried about returning to his day job as a home care co-ordinator”.

Judge Kerr said the offence was aggravated by the use of a weapon in a “planned and premeditated attack” which was unprovoked, committed on a victim who was doing his job and “has had a significant impact” on him.

The judge said although Hayda was entitled to some credit for admitting the intimidation offences, he was entitled to no such discount for the GBH with intent as he had contested the matter.

He added, however, that he would give some discount as Hayda had admitted to a probation officer in the pre-sentence report.

Imposing seven years for the GBH and six months for the witness intimidation offences, Judge Kerr ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, with half to be spent in jail and half on supervised licence.