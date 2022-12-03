Man who died in Co Londonderry crash involving tractor named as Eddie Deighan

A man who died in a Co Londonderry crash earlier this week was Eddie Deighan.

The two vehicle collision on Thursday, December 1, involved a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor.

The 50-year-old, from the Maghera area, was behind the wheel of the car when the crash happened on Moneysharvan Road.

Emergency crews tried to save the driver but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

PSNI Sergeant Green previously said: "Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor.

"Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police said they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash-cam, to get in touch with them at the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1356 of 01/12/22.”