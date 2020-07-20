Mark of a legend: Post services' tribute to Jack Charlton

He stamped his class on the football pitch - and now the life of Jack Charlton will be marked in a fitting way.

Charlton is to be commemorated by a special postmark applied to mail sent in England and Ireland.

The former Leeds United defender, who won a World Cup winner's medal while playing for England in 1966, died on July 10 aged 85.

After a successful career in England, as a manager he helped lead the Republic to their first major tournament finals - the European Championship in 1988 and two World Cups, 1990 and 1994.

To commemorate his contribution to both nations, the Royal Mail and the Irish postal service An Post have collaborated for the first time to create a postmark in his honour.

The postmark, which reads "Jack Charlton, 1935 - 2020", will be applied across stamped mail posted in England and the Republic of Ireland from today until August 9.

The postmark to commemorate Jack Charlton

Stuart Simpson, CEO at Royal Mail, said Charlton was a "football hero" in both countries.

Highlighting the postal services' first-time postmark collaboration, he added: "The commemoration of the life of Jack Charlton is a fitting occasion to do so.

"Jack was an integral member of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad and played a key role in the Republic of Ireland's football history.

"We would like to extend our condolences to the family of Jack Charlton from everyone at Royal Mail."

David McRedmond, CEO at An Post, said: "Jack Charlton will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of Irish people.

"Jack was the greatest example of a culture shared across these islands: that a proud Leeds player, a tall English football hero could become an Irish legend.

"That's why it is so fitting that he should be the subject of the first joint postmark between An Post and the Royal Mail."

Following the announcement of Charlton's death, tributes poured in from his former clubs and the wider football family.

At the weekend, former Northern Ireland boss Lawrie McMenemy paid tribute to "a wonderful friend and family man".

McMenemy recalled one story from his time managing Northern Ireland, between 1998 and 1999.

"When I was managing Northern Ireland, I called into a shop down in the southern part and the gentleman there said, 'I've got something to show you'.

"He took a frame off the wall and it was a frame with a cheque signed by Jack. I realised over the years that he always paid by cheque because they were never cashed in, they were always framed."